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Home  » News » Political bigwigs, film celebs queue up to vote

Political bigwigs, film celebs queue up to vote

By REDIFF NEWS
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April 09, 2026 11:48 IST

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Prominent personalities and candidates reached polling booths to cast their votes as Kerala, Assam and Puducherry vote on Thursday.

Here are glimpses of famous faces who got their fingers inked.

Mohanlal

Malyalam superstar Mohanlal shows inked finger after casting his vote in Keralam assembly election. Photograph: @Mohanlal/X

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at RC Amala Basic UP school in Keralam to cast his vote. Photograph: @pinarayivijayan/X

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Keralam BJP president and candidate from Nemom, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, casts his vote at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: ANI video grab

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran casts his vote. Photograph: ANI video grab

Suresh Gopi

Union Minister Suresh Gopi casts his vote in Guruvayur for the Keralam assembly elections. Photograph: ANI video grab

KC Venugopal

Congress General Secretary-Organisation and MP K C Venugopal casts his vote at a polling station in Ambalapuzha. Photograph: ANI video grab

V Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry CM M V Narayanasamy casts his vote in Puducherry assembly elections. Photograph: ANI video grab

Renji Panicker

Actor and screenwriter Renji Panicker shows his inked finger after he cast his vote for the state Assembly elections 2026. Photograph: ANI video grab
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