Political bigwigs, film celebs queue up to vote

Prominent personalities and candidates reached polling booths to cast their votes as Kerala, Assam and Puducherry vote on Thursday.

Here are glimpses of famous faces who got their fingers inked.

Malyalam superstar Mohanlal shows inked finger after casting his vote in Keralam assembly election. Photograph: @Mohanlal/X

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at RC Amala Basic UP school in Keralam to cast his vote. Photograph: @pinarayivijayan/X

Keralam BJP president and candidate from Nemom, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, casts his vote at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: ANI video grab

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran casts his vote. Photograph: ANI video grab

Union Minister Suresh Gopi casts his vote in Guruvayur for the Keralam assembly elections. Photograph: ANI video grab

Congress General Secretary-Organisation and MP K C Venugopal casts his vote at a polling station in Ambalapuzha. Photograph: ANI video grab

Former Puducherry CM M V Narayanasamy casts his vote in Puducherry assembly elections. Photograph: ANI video grab