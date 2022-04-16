News
PHOTOS: Modi unveils 108-ft statue of Lord Hanuman

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 16, 2022 17:11 IST
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi on Saturday via video conferencing.

"We have been seeing a similar grand Hanuman statue in Shimla for years now. The second has been established in Morbi today. I have been told that two more statues will be established in Rameswaram and West Bengal," said PM Modi.

The statue is the second of the four statues being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the 'Hanumanji Char Dham' project.

 

The statue has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi.

The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla in 2010.

The work on the third statue, in the south at Rameswaram has started, the PMO informed.

"Ram Katha is also organized in different parts of the country. Whatever be the language or dialect, the spirit of Ram Katha unites all, unites with devotion to God. This is the strength of the Indian faith, our spirituality, our culture, and our tradition," added PM Modi.

"When it came to establishing good over evil, Lord Rama, despite being capable, accomplished this task of taking everyone along, connecting everyone, connecting people of every section of the society and connecting everyone. That is what everyone's efforts are all about," he added.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
