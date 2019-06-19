Modi, Rajnath, others wish Rahul on 49th birthday

June 19, 2019 14:45 IST

IMAGE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi offers sweets to mediapersons on the occasion of his 49th birthday, outside the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished good health and a long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

Modi took to Twitter to convey his wishes to Rahul Gandhi, who turned 49 on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Rahul being greeted by the party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Photograph: PTI Photo

'Best wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,' he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi replied on Twitter, saying, 'Thank you for your greetings @narendramodi ji. I appreciate them.'

IMAGE: Priyanka hugs her brother during his 49th birthday celebrations. Photograph: PTI Photo

The two leaders were involved in a war of words in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power with a massive majority.

Congress leaders and workers also wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday at the party headquarters on Akbar Road.

IMAGE: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh greets the Congress president. Photograph: PTI Photo

Among those who wished Rahul Gandhi at the All India Congress Committee office were former prime minister Manmohan Singh, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

IMAGE: Rahul with party leaders, carries sweets to distribute outside the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

'Thank you all for your best wishes and greetings on my birthday. I'm overwhelmed and grateful for your love and affection,' he later tweeted and posted some pictures on the micro-blogging site of him meeting the party leaders and workers.

IMAGE: Rahul being greeted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other party leaders. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Congress chief, who was in a joyous mood, shared some light moments with the workers and mediapersons at the party headquarters.

He also offered sweets to those wishing him on his birthday.

IMAGE: Rahul being greeted by party workers and supporters as he arrives at the AICC headquarters. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Wearing a garland around his neck, Rahul was escorted by K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and many other leaders as he arrived at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Party workers swarmed their leader with many presenting him with flowers.

Rahul was also greeted by many other politicians on social media.

IMAGE: Congress supporters celebrate their party president's birthday outside the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

'Greetings and good wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. Wishing him a long life filled with good health,' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

'Best wishes on your birthday,' wrote the West Bengal Chief Minister along with the same wish in Bangla.

Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati also penned her wish on the micro-blogging website.

In her Hindi tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wished Rahul a long and healthy life.