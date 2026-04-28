PIX: Modi plays football with children in Sikkim

During his Sikkim visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in an energising football session with local children, highlighting the importance of sports and youth engagement.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with children in Gangtok, Sikkim. Photographs: @narendramodi/X

Key Points Modi described the football session as 'energising' and shared photos on social media.

The Prime Minister attended the closing ceremony of 50 years of Sikkim's statehood.

Modi launched development projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Sikkim.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day tour of Sikkim, played football with some boys and girls here on Tuesday morning, and described the soccer session as "energising".

Modi's Energising Football Session

Modi shared on social media a few photographs in which he is seen playing soccer with youngsters.

"Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning! Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters!" the PM said on X.

Sikkim Statehood Celebrations and Project Launch

Modi also took a photograph with the players, with the Lok Bhawan building seen in the background.

During the day, the PM will attend the closing ceremony of 50 years of Sikkim's statehood and launch projects worth Rs 4,000 crore.