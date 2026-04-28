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PIX: Modi plays football with children in Sikkim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 14:24 IST

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During his Sikkim visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in an energising football session with local children, highlighting the importance of sports and youth engagement.

Modi plays football

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays football with children in Gangtok, Sikkim. Photographs: @narendramodi/X

Key Points

  • Modi described the football session as 'energising' and shared photos on social media.
  • The Prime Minister attended the closing ceremony of 50 years of Sikkim's statehood.
  • Modi launched development projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Sikkim.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day tour of Sikkim, played football with some boys and girls here on Tuesday morning, and described the soccer session as "energising".

Modi plays football

Modi's Energising Football Session

Modi shared on social media a few photographs in which he is seen playing soccer with youngsters.

Modi plays football

"Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning! Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters!" the PM said on X.

Modi plays football

Sikkim Statehood Celebrations and Project Launch

Modi also took a photograph with the players, with the Lok Bhawan building seen in the background.

Modi plays football

During the day, the PM will attend the closing ceremony of 50 years of Sikkim's statehood and launch projects worth Rs 4,000 crore.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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