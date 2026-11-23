Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah convened for bilateral talks in New Delhi, aiming to significantly bolster economic cooperation, trade, investment, and critical infrastructure development between India and Nepal.

IMAGE: Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, November 23, 2026. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

Key Points PM Modi and Nepal PM Shah held bilateral talks to strengthen economic cooperation, trade, transportation, investment, and infrastructure.

Discussions are expected to cover education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management, and human resource development through MoUs.

Connectivity and energy cooperation are prominent agenda items, with inaugurations of completed projects and laying foundation stones for new initiatives.

A Nepal-India Business Forum will be held to attract Indian investment and strengthen commercial ties between the two nations.

Nepal PM Shah's visit included paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and receiving a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held bilateral talks with his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah at Hyderabad House.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation, particularly in trade, transportation, investment and infrastructure development.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

Both countries are also expected to exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering several areas of mutual interest, including education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development. Connectivity and energy cooperation are also expected to feature prominently during the visit.

The two sides are expected to inaugurate several completed projects in these sectors and lay foundation stones for upcoming initiatives, reflecting their efforts to expand cross-border cooperation.

IMAGE: Balendra Shah and Narendra Modi arrive at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

Business and Diplomatic Engagements

Beyond government-level engagements, the visit will also feature a Nepal-India Business Forum aimed at attracting Indian investment to Nepal.

The forum will provide a platform for business representatives from both countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and strengthen commercial ties. Prime Minister Modi will also host an official luncheon in honour of his Nepalese counterpart and his 34-member government delegation.

The Nepal Prime Minister is accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials.

Earlier in the day, Balendra Shah on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, by laying a wreath at his memorial in Raj Ghat. The Nepal PM also signed the guestbook at the memorial site after he paid a floral tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Prior to this, Shah received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with Prime Minister Modi in attendance.

Ayodhya-Janakpur Train

Later in the day, the two leaders will virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Janakpur in Nepal, from Delhi.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also scheduled to participate in the event in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram, while Janakpur in Nepal is the place of birth of Goddess Sita.

The express train, to be available for regular service from November 28, will take about 19 hours to cover the 604-kilometre distance between Ayodhya Cantt and Janakpur Dham. Passengers will not need to change trains during the journey.

The service will operate once a week, departing from Ayodhya Cantt every Monday at 5.50 pm and reaching Janakpur Dham at 12.40 pm (Nepali time) on Tuesdays. It will pass through Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho, Madhubani, and Jaynagar.

On its return leg, it will leave Janakpur Dham at 1.10 pm (Nepali time) every Saturday and reach Ayodhya Cantt at 8.10 am on Sundays.

Shah's First Visit To India

This is Shah's first visit to India after assuming charge of the top office in March.

The two-day visit on November 22-23 comes at an opportune time as there is considerable synergy between the national priorities of both countries regarding economic growth, social development, infrastructure expansion, technology adoption and addressing issues like natural disasters and climate change, one of the people said.

India is Nepal's biggest export destination, receiving about 80 per cent of Nepal's goods exports. India is also the largest source of foreign investment in Nepal, accounting for almost one-third of the total foreign direct investment received by the country.

Both sides have nurtured a comprehensive development partnership that is one of the key pillars of bilateral interaction, featuring numerous operational and ongoing projects and initiatives.

This is Shah's first bilateral visit abroad.