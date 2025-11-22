HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Modi, Meloni all smiles as world leaders gather for G20 summit

Modi, Meloni all smiles as world leaders gather for G20 summit

By Rediff News
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Last updated on: November 22, 2025 22:37 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had an engaging exchange on different issues with multiple world leaders in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by South Africa.

The PM said they together reaffirmed “shared commitment to global progress and prosperity.”

 

PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni share a light moment during the summit. Photograph: DD/ANI video grab

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Modi as they arrive at Expo Centre to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Modi with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Modi said he was “delighted” to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he “had an engaging exchange on different issues. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Modi and Meloni at the summit. Photograph: DD/ANI video grab

Modi announces new trilateral technology and innovation partnership with Australia, Canada after meeting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canada's Mark Carney. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Sharing a 'Family Photo' with fellow G20 leaders at the Johannesburg Summit, Modi said in a post on X: “Together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to global progress and prosperity.”. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Modi with with the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres. Photograph: @narendramodi/X
Rediff News
Modi And The Art Of Practising External Affairs
Modi's Diplomacy Needs To Get More Done
6 Leaders Modi Welcomed At Airport
'New Delhi Can Hobnob With Beijing, But...'
'China Is Discovering That Hostility With India Is...'
