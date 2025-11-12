HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PHOTOS: Modi meets Red Fort blast survivors

PHOTOS: Modi meets Red Fort blast survivors

Source: PTI
November 12, 2025 15:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday and met the survivors of the Red Fort blast, saying the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the LNJP Hospital to meet the survivors of the Red Fort blast. Photographs: PMO/ANI Photo

"Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" Modi said in a post on X.

Upon landing from Bhutan, the prime minister went straight to the hospital to meet those injured after the blast, officials said.

 

There was heavy security deployment in and around the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

He met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery, officials said, adding that he was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital.

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving vehicle on Monday near the Red Fort traffic signal, claiming the lives of 12 people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the hospital to meet the survivors on Monday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
