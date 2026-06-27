Modi meets longest-living species on Earth during Seychelles visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Seychelles underscores a robust commitment to biodiversity conservation and environmental protection, strengthening bilateral ties through symbolic gestures like observing Aldabra Giant Tortoises and planting the unique Coco de Mer.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the giant tortoise enclosure at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden with President Patrick Herminie. Photographs: @narendramodi/X

Key Points Prime Minister Modi and President Herminie engaged in significant environmental initiatives during the Seychelles visit.

The leaders visited the Aldabra Giant Tortoise enclosure, highlighting the species' longevity and its connection to India-Seychelles friendship through past gifts to Indian zoos.

A joint tree plantation ceremony saw Modi and Herminie plant the iconic Coco de Mer, symbolising a shared commitment to a greener planet.

The visit underscored India and Seychelles' common resolve to safeguard biodiversity and promote environmental stewardship for future generations.

PM Modi received a grand welcome, including a Guard of Honour and cultural performances, reflecting strong bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the giant tortoise enclosure at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden with President Patrick Herminie. He also joined President Herminie in a tree plantation ceremony, highlighting the two countries' shared commitment to biodiversity conservation and environmental protection.

Modi, who arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day official visit, said the Aldabra Giant Tortoise, native to Seychelles, is among the largest and longest-living species on Earth, with some individuals witnessing more than two centuries of history.

Strengthening Environmental Bonds

"The Aldabra Giant Tortoise also have an association with the special friendship between India and Seychelles. In 2014, two of them were gifted to the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata. A few years later, Seychelles gifted a few more tortoises to Hyderabad Zoo," the prime minister said in a post on X, after visiting the enclosure.

Modi and Herminie also took part in a joint tree plantation ceremony at the botanical garden, where they planted the iconic Coco de Mer, a species unique to Seychelles. Calling it "a very special ceremony, highlighting a shared commitment to a greener planet", Modi noted that the Coco de Mer is widely respected in Seychelles and features on the country's coat of arms.

He said the species is celebrated for producing among the largest seeds and the heaviest fruits.

A Shared Vision For A Greener Future

"India and Seychelles share a common resolve to safeguard biodiversity, promote environmental stewardship and leave behind a greener, healthier planet for future generations," Modi said.

Upon arrival, Modi was given a grand welcome by President Herminie and a high-level delegation. The prime minister also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour. In the airport, Modi was greeted by dance performances - among them one group performed a dance from Kutch. A large number of people belonging to the Indian diaspora also gathered outside the airport to welcome Modi.