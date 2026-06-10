Modi gets standing ovation from Cabinet for 4,399-days record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved a historic milestone, becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing the record set by Jawaharlal Nehru, a significant moment in Indian political history.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives standing ovation as the Union Cabinet passes a resolution applauding him for becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in New Delhi. Photographs: PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

Modi surpassed the record previously held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Union Cabinet passed a resolution and gave PM Modi a standing ovation for this achievement.

Modi's tenure began on May 26, 2014, followed by re-election in 2019, and his third term started on June 9, 2024.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest continuously serving elected PM. The Union Cabinet members also gave the prime minister a standing ovation.

Modi on Wednesday became the longest continuously serving elected prime minister of India, breaking the record of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

On May 26, 2014, Modi took charge as India's prime minister with a landslide victory.

He got re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019 and his second term began on May 30 of the same year. His third consecutive term started on June 9, 2024.