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Home  » News » Modi gets standing ovation from Cabinet for 4,399-days record

Modi gets standing ovation from Cabinet for 4,399-days record

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 14:29 IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved a historic milestone, becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing the record set by Jawaharlal Nehru, a significant moment in Indian political history.

Modi becomes India's longest-serving elected PM

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives standing ovation as the Union Cabinet passes a resolution applauding him for becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in New Delhi. Photographs: PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.
  • Modi surpassed the record previously held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
  • The Union Cabinet passed a resolution and gave PM Modi a standing ovation for this achievement.
  • Modi's tenure began on May 26, 2014, followed by re-election in 2019, and his third term started on June 9, 2024.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest continuously serving elected PM. The Union Cabinet members also gave the prime minister a standing ovation.

Modi becomes India's longest-serving elected PM

Modi on Wednesday became the longest continuously serving elected prime minister of India, breaking the record of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Modi becomes India's longest-serving elected PM 

On May 26, 2014, Modi took charge as India's prime minister with a landslide victory.

He got re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019 and his second term began on May 30 of the same year. His third consecutive term started on June 9, 2024.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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