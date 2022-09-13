News
Rediff.com  » News » 7 killed as fire breaks out at hotel in Hyderabad

7 killed as fire breaks out at hotel in Hyderabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 13, 2022 09:52 IST
Seven people staying in a hotel were killed in a fire accident that originated from an electric bike showroom in Secunderabad area in Hyderabad during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway after a fire broke out in an electric bike showroom in Secundrabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Five others were injured, police said.

The fire and smoke from the showroom engulfed a lodge situated above the showroom killing the victims, they said.

 

About 25 to 30 people were said to be staying in the hotel at the time of the incident.

IMAGE: Police personnel and locals at the site after. Photograph: PTI Photo

Firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued seven guests, who were trapped in the multi-storeyed building. The injured were shifted to hospitals.

TV visuals suggested that some people tried to jump out of the hotel windows in a bid to escape the fire.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
