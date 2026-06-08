7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; 4 dead, over 200 injured

A devastating 7.8-magnitude offshore earthquake has rocked the southern Philippines, leading to multiple deaths, hundreds of injuries, widespread damage, and triggering urgent tsunami warnings across Southeast Asia.

IMAGE: People stand near a damaged building, after an earthquake struck off Mindanao in the southern Philippines, in General Santos City, Mindanao Island, Philippines, June 8, 2026. Photograph: Philippine Red Cross/Handout/Reuters

Key Points A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines, resulting in at least four fatalities and over 200 injuries.

The quake caused significant structural damage to buildings and a key bridge in General Santos city.

Tsunami warnings were issued across parts of Southeast Asia, with waves up to one metre high reported in some coastal areas.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged coastal residents to evacuate to higher ground.

The earthquake was caused by movement along the Cotabato Trench, a seismically active region.

At least four people were killed and more than 200 injured after a powerful 7.8-magnitude offshore earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday, damaging buildings, cracking a key access bridge and triggering tsunami warnings across parts of Southeast Asia.

Quake Details and Impact

The quake, the strongest to hit the Philippines this year, struck at 7.37 am local time and was centred about 13 km southwest of General Santos city in the southern Mindanao region, authorities said.

Three deaths and around 130 injuries were reported in General Santos, where several buildings suffered structural damage and a major bridge developed dangerous cracks, according to disaster management officials. Another person was killed in Davao Oriental province, the Department of Health said.

The earthquake also triggered a tsunami that sent waves up to one metre high onto the coasts of Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani provinces. Authorities in Indonesia and Malaysia issued tsunami advisories for nearby coastal areas.

Government Response and Warnings

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged residents in vulnerable coastal areas to move to higher ground and said disaster-response agencies had been placed on standby.

"Please heed the tsunami warning. Move to higher ground now. Do not wait," Marcos said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later said the threat of a major tsunami had largely passed about five hours after the quake, although it warned that sea-level fluctuations could continue for several more hours.

IMAGE: People walk as they evacuate to the highlands after the massive earthquake hits Philippines. Photograph: Stenly Pontolawokang/Reuters

Disruptions and Geological Context

The General Santos international airport was temporarily closed and 17 domestic flights were cancelled following the earthquake, aviation officials said.

More than 100 students sustained minor injuries or fainted during panic evacuations at schools in southern provinces, disaster officials said.

Local media reported partial collapse of a commercial building housing a provincial radio station office, while debris from damaged structures fell onto vehicles parked below.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake was caused by movement along the Cotabato Trench at a depth of 10 km. The US Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at a depth of 55 km and reported aftershocks of up to magnitude 6.5.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a region prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity.