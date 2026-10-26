Lula wins reelection in Brazil, Bolsonaro refuses to concede

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has clinched a historic fourth term as Brazil's president, navigating a contentious election against Flavio Bolsonaro who refuses to concede.

IMAGE: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party (PT) candidate for presidential re-election, speaks as he celebrates with Andre Janones, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, after winning the presidential runoff election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 25, 2026. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Key Points Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva secured a historic fourth term as Brazil's president on Sunday.

Flavio Bolsonaro has refused to concede defeat, alleging election irregularities without presenting evidence.

Lula da Silva asserted that "Brazil is no one's backyard" and pledged to increase public participation in decision-making.

His victory marks the first time since 1989 that a candidate won the presidency after finishing second in the first round.

Lula's win is expected to lead Brazil towards a more independent foreign-policy path, strengthening ties with the Global South and China.

Brazil's incumbent president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won a historic fourth term as president on Sunday, defeating his opponent Flavio Bolsonaro.

According to Brazilian Media and projections by Datafolha, with 99.77% of the votes counted, the incumbent president had 51.76% of the valid votes in the second round of the election, compared to 48.24% for Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro's Refusal To Concede

However, Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, has refused to concede defeat and vowed to seek its annulment, alleging irregularities without presenting evidence to support his claims.

According to Brazilian online newspaper Brasil de Fato, Flavio said, "We will use our legal team; we will request the annulment of these elections."

"I will not accept that the rules of the game have been changed on top of the game, once again, by Lula’s friends in the Supreme Federal Court," he added.

According to Brasil de Fato, Flavio called the election result "inexplicable" and questioned a decision by Supreme Federal Court Minister Cristiano Zanin to extend voting hours by two hours, until 7 pm.

IMAGE: Supporters of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gather as they celebrate his victory in the presidential runoff election, in Sao Paulo. Photograph: Jean Carniel/Reuters

Lula's Vision For Brazil

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday (local local time) said “Brazil is no one's backyard” after winning re-election on Sunday, asserting that his campaign had defeated foreign intervention through digital platforms and pledging to increase public participation in decision-making.

In a post on X, Lula shared his remarks following his re-election as President of Brazil, in which he highlighted the importance of voting in safeguarding democracy.

"We managed to convince people that voting was extremely important to safeguard democracy in Brazil. We defeated foreign intervention through digital platforms. Brazil is no one's backyard. We will change the way we run this country; we will make people participate more in the decision-making process," Lula said.

Leaders from countries across Latin America and several prominent left leaders congratulated Lula on his win over Bolsonaro.

IMAGE: Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party (PL) speaks with media after losing the presidential runoff election, in Brasilia. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Campaign Challenges And Historical Context

Lula, an 80-year-old former factory worker and leader of the Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT), has faced a tough reelection battle because of concerns about the cost of living and security. Bolsonaro made a tough-on-crime approach the cornerstone of his campaign and pledged to bring down food costs.

Both Presidential candidates had been hit by corruption allegations involving family members and allies. Lula had spent more than a year in prison on corruption convictions that were eventually annulled.

The victory makes Lula, a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump, extend his record as the second longest-serving holder of the office, behind Getulio Vargas. By the end of his last term, he will have been in power for 16 years, a record in Brazil's democratic history.

His win follows a campaign dominated by concerns over the cost of living, crime and corruption. CNN reported that it is also the first time since the return of direct presidential elections in 1989 that a candidate has won the presidency after finishing second in the first round.

IMAGE: Supporters of Lula celebrate in Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: Tita Barros/Reuters

Global Implications And Lula's Political Journey

The results of Sunday's run-off came after a heated election day, with voting being extended by two hours following last-minute pleas from both candidates to electoral authorities.

According to CNN, Lula's victory will have repercussions beyond Brazil, keeping Latin America’s largest country on a more independent foreign-policy path under Lula, who has emphasized Brazil’s sovereignty and closer ties with the Global South and China amid tensions with the Trump administration.

Lula began his political career in the 1970s as a union leader. He then helped found the Workers' Party, which he represented as a presidential candidate three times until he finally won it in 2002. He was re-elected four years later and was succeeded by one of his cabinet ministers, Dilma Rousseff, in 2010. She was re-elected in 2014.