A look at airborne RB-002, India's second Rafale jet

A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally took delivery of the first of the 36 Rafale multi-role fighter jets, Dassault Aviation, the French company that manufactures the jets, has released the first airborne photographs of the second aircraft with the tail number RB-002.

RB stands for the newly appointed Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhaduria, in recognition of his role in striking the Rs 59,000-crore Rafale deal in 2016.

Rajnath Singh attended the handover ceremony of RB 001 along with his French counterpart Florence Parly at aircraft maker Dassault Aviation facility in Merignac, southwestern France, on Tuesday.

Rajnath Singh performed a Shastra Puja on the new aircraft as he emblazoned it with an 'Om' tilak and laid flowers and a coconut, just before he was to take off in it for a sortie in the newly-acquired two-seater jet.

Singh, who changed into combat flight gear for the sortie after Puja, said the aircraft will enhance the Indian Air Force combat capability massively -- intended only for self-defence.

