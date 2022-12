E-autos driven by lady drivers will ensure a safe last-mile connectivity from metro stations in Delhi.

IMAGE: A lady driver drives an e-auto during its launch for last-mile connectivity to metro stations in New Delhi. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Lady drivers stand next to an e-auto.

IMAGE: 36 e-autos were flagged off with lady drivers.

IMAGE: DMRC Executive Director Saleem Ahmed flags off the e-autos.

