'Farmers will show their might in 2019 poll': Oppn unites against 'anti-farmer' govt

IMAGE: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah at the farmers' march at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI

Several leaders from the opposition parties on Friday supported farmers protest who have gathered at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the leaders of all opposition parties stand united with farmers in ensuring their good future and called for a farm loan waiver.

Addressing a gathering of protesting farmers, he said no one will be able to silence the voice of farmers and youth.

Along with Gandhi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Loktantrik Janata Dal mentor Sharad Yadav joined hands to criticise what the called the anti-farmer policies of the NDA government.

If the Indian government insults them, then they will will ensure its removal, Gandhi said.

He added that the farmers were not seeking a "free gift" from the government by asking for a farm loan waiver. They were only asking for what's due to them, the Congress chief asserted.

"If this government can waive Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans of 15 big industrialists, why can't the loans of crores of farmers in the country be waived?" he asked.

Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over farmers' issues and alleged that he had "stabbed them in their back" by not fulfulling the promises made to them.

Kejriwal in his address at the venue, claimed that the Centre had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying it would not implement the M S Swaminathan Commission report.

"The government had also made lot of promises to farmers in last elections (2014), but it has not fulfilled those promises. And, by not implementing the Swaminathan Commission report, Modi ji has stabbed the farmers in their back," he alleged.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said the Union government should implement the report in five months, otherwise, the farmers will show their might in the 2019 elections.

"The affidavit filed in the court should be withdrawn and the report should be implemented, otherwise, kisan agle election mey qayamat dhah denge (farmers would wreak havoc in 2019 elections)," he said.