7.1 quake hits Japan; bridge collapses, buildings damaged

A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake has rocked Japan's Kumamoto region, triggering a tsunami advisory for coastal areas and prompting immediate government response to assess damage and ensure public safety.

IMAGE: An aerial view shows a collapsed section of a bridge after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture, in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan, July 28, 2026. Photograph: Kyodo/Reuters

Key Points A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Japan's Kumamoto region, leading to a tsunami advisory for the Ariake Sea and Yatsushiro Sea.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed reports of injuries, damage to infrastructure, blackouts, and fire, with a task force established for assessment and rescue.

The Cabinet Office urged residents in affected areas to remain calm and follow official information from national and local authorities.

The quake's epicentre was located at latitude 32.643degN and longitude 130.985degE at a depth of 70 kilometres, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Approximately 45,600 households in Kumamoto Prefecture experienced electricity disruptions following the seismic event.

An earthquake struck Japan on Tuesday, triggering a tsunami advisory temporarily for parts of Kumamoto Prefecture after the quake registered a magnitude of 7.1 in the Kumamoto region, authorities said.

The tsunami advisory was lifted within two hours, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in a message posted on X, said her government has set up a task force to gather information, assess possible damage and prepare for rescue operations if needed.

Government Response and Public Safety

Later speaking with media, Takaichi said that there have been reports of a number of injuries and damages to roads, bridges and buildings, as well as blackouts and fire.

Japan's Cabinet Office Disaster Management Division urged residents to remain calm while following information issued by national and local authorities.

"An earthquake occurred in the Kumamoto region of Kumamoto Prefecture, registering a maximum seismic intensity of 7. Residents in areas where the shaking was strong, in addition to information from the national government and local authorities, please check reliable sources such as television, radio, and the internet, and act calmly," the Cabinet Office said in a post on X.

Tsunami Advisory and Seismic Details

Japan's Cabinet Office also issued a tsunami advisory for the Ariake Sea and Yatsushiro Sea following the earthquake.

"[Tsunami Advisory] 16:29 JST on 28 Jul 2026, A tsunami advisory has been issued for Ariake Sea and Yatsushiro Sea. Leave coastal areas immediately and stay away until the advisory is lifted," it said.

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 12:57:22 IST with its epicentre located at latitude 32.643degN and longitude 130.985degE at a depth of 70 kilometres. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.5, On: 28/07/2026 12:57:22 IST, Lat: 32.643 N, Long: 130.985 E, Depth: 70 Km, Location: Japan."

Impact and Historical Context

According to The Japan Times, a strong 6 on the Shindo scale was observed in the cities of Yatsushiro, Uto and the towns of Mashiki and Misato, as well as the city of Kumamoto's Minami Ward.

Electricity supply was disrupted to about 45,600 households in Kumamoto Prefecture following the quake, according to Kyushu Electric.

The earthquake struck just over a decade after the devastating April 2016 Kumamoto earthquakes, which killed 278 people and injured around 2,800 others.

The disaster caused extensive damage across the prefecture, including severe structural damage to the historic Kumamoto Castle, where restoration work is expected to continue until 2052.