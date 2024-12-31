HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SEE: India's first glass bridge over sea

Source: PTI
December 31, 2024

A 77-meter-long and 10-metre wide glass bridge connecting the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the 133-feet high Thiruvalluvar statue off the coast of Kanyakumari was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday.

IMAGE: A view of the newly inaugurated glass bridge connecting Vivekananda memorial and Thiruvalluvar statue, in Kanyakumari. Photograph: ANI Photo

The glass bridge, said to be the first such one in the country, offers tourists an enchanting view of the monuments of the two savants and the sea around.

 

"It provides a thrilling experience of walking above the sea," a tourist official said.

The project, executed at a cost of Rs 37 crore by the state government, was inaugurated coinciding with the silver jubilee of the unveiling of the Thiruvalluvar statue by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

The bowstring arch glass bridge has been designed to withstand the saline breeze.

A laser light show was held at the Thiruvalluvar statue.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
