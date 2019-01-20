The many faces at the women's march

January 20, 2019 12:11 IST

Tens of thousands of activists braved cold temperatures at the third Women’s March to show opposition to United States President Donald Trump, demanding an end to violence against women and push for equality.

Rallies took place in cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, with the main event in Washington, DC featuring a march from near the White House to the Trump International Hotel.

As these women marched, here are some faces amongst the crowds and the reason behind their march.

Olivia Jennings of Brooklyn, New York poses for a portrait as thousands of people participate in the Third Annual Women’s March in Washington. When asked “Why are you marching?” Jennings replied “I march for the LGBT community and for all women.” Photograph: Michael McCoy/Reuters

Jenna Burke of Brooklyn, New York poses for a portrait during the Third Annual Women’s March. When asked “Why are you marching?” Burke replied “I march for equality.” Photograph: Michael McCoy/Reuters

When Alyssa Mora of Denver, Colorado is asked ‘Why are you marching?’, she replies, “I march because I am a woman.” Photograph: Michael McCoy/Reuters

Activist Mysonne from Queens, New York when asked why he’s joining the march, he replied “I march for because I love our women.” Photograph: Michael McCoy/Reuters

Susan Fernandez of Baltimore, Maryland says, “I march for my children and grandchildren.” Photograph: Michael McCoy/Reuters

Yandi Smith of New York, New York at the Third Annual Women's March in Washington. When asked “Why are you marching?” Smith replied “I march to support my sisters in the fight.” Photograph: Michael McCoy/Reuters

Nina Turner of Cleveland says she’s marching for “the voiceless and accountability.” Photograph: Michael McCoy/Reuters

When Illhan Ali of Rochester, New York is asked why she’s marching, Ali replied “I march for immigration and women's rights.” Photograph: Michael McCoy/Reuters

Cindy Scnider of Los Gatos, California in the Third Annual Women’s March in Washington. When asked “Why are you marching?” Scnider replied “I march to prevent our country from going backwards.” Photograph: Michael McCoy/Reuters

Erica Johnson of Columbia, Maryland says, “I march for the young minority women.” Photograph: Michael McCoy/Reuters

Nikki Sanchez of Vancouver Island, participates in the Third Annual Women's March in Washington. When asked “Why are you marching?” Sanchez replied “I march for all the Indigenous women in the world.” Photograph: Michael McCoy/Reuters