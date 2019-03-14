Honouring our brave hearts

March 14, 2019 14:16 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations at the Defence Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

Here's a glimpse of some of our brave hearts being honoured.

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat being conferred with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday for distinguished services. The PVSM is awarded in recognition to peace-time service of the most exceptional order. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Major Tushar Gauba, 20th Batallion, Jat Regiment is presented with the Kirti Chakra. On May 23, 2018, Major Gauba displayed unparalleled bravery under heavy terrorist fire and eliminated three hardcore terrorists across LoC in Kupwara, Jammu-Kashmir. Photograph: @RashtrapatiBhvn/Twitter

President Kovind presents Kirti Chakra to Sepoy Vrahma Pal Singh (Posthumous), Rajput Regiment, 44th Batallion, Rashtriya Rifles. He displayed indomitable spirit and exceptional bravery, saving the life of his buddy and leading to neutralisation of one terrorist in Jammu-Kashmir. Photograph: @RashtrapatiBhvn/Twitter

President Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra to Lance Naik Ayyub Ali, Rajputana Rifles, 9th Batallion, Rashtriya Rifles. He displayed unflinching bravery and indomitable spirit in killing of a terrorist and safe evacuation of our two wounded personnel in J-K. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Shaurya Chakra -- awarded for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice while not engaged in direct action with the enemy -- being presented to Naib Subedar Vijay Kumar Yadav, 15th Batallion, Maratha Light Infantry Regiment. He displayed commendable bravery and exemplary leadership in eliminating two terrorists and foiling a planned terrorist attack. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Captain Kaninder Paul Singh, Rajput Regiment, 44th Batallion, Rashtriya Rifles is handed the Shaurya Chakra for his exemplary leadership, raw courage and gallantry beyond call of duty in elimination of three terrorists in two separate operations in J-K. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Captain (TS) P Rajkumar is conferred with the Shaurya Chakra for displaying courage, fortitude, valour and undeterred commitment to save human lives during Cyclone Ochki in the southern coast of India. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan