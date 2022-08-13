News
Rediff.com  » News » Har Ghar Tiranga! People hoist flags on their homes

Har Ghar Tiranga! People hoist flags on their homes

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
August 13, 2022 22:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's tricolour fluttered atop several houses across the country as the three-day 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign began on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

The Union government launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign wherein it encouraged the public to hoist the national flags at their residences from August 13-15 under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

People also held padyatra and Tirana Yatras to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

 

Commuters move past a building decorated with a huge tricolor as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign for 75 years of Independence in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Tricolor national flags hoisted at a residential area in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

People hoist the national flag at their homes as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Chikmagalur, Karnataka. Photograph: PTI Photo

National flags hoisted at a residential apartment in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

People from Muslim community take out a motorcycle rally marking Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: PTI Photo

National flags hoisted a top residential houses in Chikmagalur. Photograph: PTI Photo
THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
