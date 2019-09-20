Going, going gone: This auction is for movie buffs!

September 20, 2019 08:25 IST

Calling all film nerds.

Rare and iconic memorabilia from some of history’s most celebrated movies -- including the acceptance letter from Hogwarts in Harry Potter to the complete suit from Batman -- are going up for auction.

Prop Store is putting 900 items -- valued at more than .5 million — up for sale over two days on September 30 and October 1 at London’s BFI IMAX.

Take a look at what's on sale.

An employee of Prop Store poses for a photograph with Russell Crowe's "Maximus" Roman general armour from the film "Gladiator". The armour is valued at more than $36,000. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

An employee poses for a photograph with an Ewok mask, a Stormtroopers' helmet and a prototype of a Tusken Raider mask. The helmet from 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope” could fetch at least $145,000. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

The Harry Potter's Hogwart's acceptance letter from the film "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" (2001). Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Batman's complete Batsuit from the film "Batman" and The Riddler's costume from the film "Batman Forever" on display ahead of the auction. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

An auction Staff member places auction items from film ‘Gremlins 2’ at the Rare Film and TV Memorabilia auction at BFI IMAX. Photograph: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images

The Holy hand grenade of Antioch from 1975 comedy film Monty Python and the Holy Grail is also poised to go under the hammer. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Run the dinosaurs are here! A staff member poses with a model from Jurassic Park. Photograph: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images