Family bastions which have fallen

Last updated on: May 23, 2019 23:07 IST

Amethi, Guna, Rohtak.... These were believed to be easy seats to win but as they say in politics, anything's possible.

This election has seen a few family bastions fall and one could attribute it to the TsuNaMo that has swept the country.

>> Amethi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost his family bastion to Bharatiya Janata Party's Smriti Irani by a margin of 47,212 votes.

This is only the third time in history that the Congress has lost this seat after 1977 and 1998. In the post-emergency India, Sanjay Gandhi lost the seat to Janata Party’s Ravindra Pratap Singh by over 75,000 votes.

Rahul Gandhi has been contesting on this seat since 2004.

>> Guna

Jyotiraditya, who hails from Gwalior's Scindia family and is a sitting Member of Parliament has been defeated from his family constituency of Guna in Madhya Pradesh. BJP candidate K P Yadav won by a margin of 1,25,549 votes.

Since 1952, members of the Scindia family have won 14 times from Guna seat.

Jyotiraditya Scindia first contested the bypoll from this constituency in 2002, following his father's death in a plane crash. He has held onto the seat ever since.

>> Mandya

Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, a greenhorn in the electoral politics, lost from Mandya against independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, a film actress and widow of popular Kannada film actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, who died last year.

>> Mumbai South

Another politician son of a politician father Milind Deora -- son of late Congress leader Murli Deora -- has lost his seat to Shiv Sena’s Arvind Ganpat Sawant. Deora won the seat in 2009 but lost it to Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant in 2014, even though the constituency has been a Congress stronghold for several years.

>> Rohtak

Two-time Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's son Deepender Hooda has lost the family bastion of Rohtak to BJP’s Arvind Kumar Sharma by a meagre 3,000 votes. He had won the seat three times in a row, with father Bhupinder winning four times before that. Bhupinder’s father Ranbir Singh Hooda had won the seat twice in the 1950s.

>> Dumka

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha president Shibu Soren lost the Dumka (ST) seat to BJP's Sunil Soren by 47,590 votes. The former chief minister had won the seat eight times.