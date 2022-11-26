News
Rediff.com  » News » Eknath Shinde back in Guwahati, 5 months after revolt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 26, 2022 17:08 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several other ministers along with their families on Saturday visited Guwahati to pay obeisance to Goddess Kamakhya.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other state MLAS offer prayers at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Their short trip to the northeastern state comes five months after Shinde along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Independent legislators stayed at a hotel in Guwahati for a week from June 22-29 before toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the western state.

"The Maharashtra chief minister, several ministers, MLAs and their family members landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in separate flights, including a chartered one," a police officer said.

"As far as we know, they are here to pay obeisance at Kamakhya temple. They will spend the night at a private hotel and return tomorrow," he said.

 

It is the same hotel where the then rebel MLAs had stayed in June.

A member of the entourage told reporters at the airport that the then rebel MLAs in June had a 'darshan' of Goddess Kamakhya and prayed to her for success.

"The 'devi' heard our prayers and Shinde Ji became the chief minister," he said.

IMAGE: During their visit to Guwahati, Shinde will spend the night at Radisson Blu hotel, the same hotel where the then rebel MLAs had stayed in June. Photograph: PTI Photo

Shinde, in a bid to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in Maharashtra, had reached Guwahati, around 2,700 km from Mumbai along with dissident Shiv Sena MLAs and some Independent legislators on June 22.

They stayed at a private hotel till June 29, when they flew to Goa and went to Mumbai later.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra in July with the support of the MLAs with whom he had spent a week in the capital of Assam, where Bharatiya Janata Party headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma is in power.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
