Pix: Defence forces join yoga day celebrations

Discover how the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, united across diverse terrains to celebrate International Yoga Day, promoting physical fitness, mental resilience, and holistic well-being among thousands of personnel.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes part in International Yoga Day celebrations at Eastern Air Command along with IAF officers in Shillong, Meghalaya, June 21, 2026.. Photograph: Courtesy Rajnath Singh on X

Key Points Indian armed forces, including Army, Navy, and Air Force, celebrated International Yoga Day across diverse locations.

Thousands of personnel, families, and NCC cadets participated in mass yoga sessions from high-altitude mountains to plains.

The event emphasised yoga's role in enhancing physical vitality, mental focus, and overall resilience for military personnel.

Various commands, including Central Command, highlighted yoga as a way of life for building endurance and inner harmony.

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', underscored its importance for all age groups, promoting healthier and more fulfilling lives.

From high-altitude mountains to parade grounds in the plains, a large number of armed forces personnel took part in yoga sessions across the country to mark International Day of Yoga on Sunday.

All military commands of the three services -- the Army, Navy and the Air Force -- have been gearing up for this annual event, which seeks to promote physical fitness, mental resilience and holistic well-being.

In the national capital, the Indian Army is hosting the event at the Cariappa Parade Ground at Delhi Cantonment. Army jawans and others, positioned in a huge grid formation, stretched their arms and legs to perform various 'asanas'.

IMAGE: Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi performs yoga with serving jawans, veterans and families in Tezpur, Assam. Photograph: ANI on X

"The yoga session at the Cariappa Parade Ground began at around 6 am. About 3,500 people gathered at the venue for the event, including Army personnel and their families, several defence attaches, NCC cadets, and school children," a senior Army officer told PTI.

Similar events have been lined up at various Army commands -- Northern, Western, Eastern, Southern, Central and South Western Commands. Many Army commands also held yoga sessions ahead of the International Yoga Day.

"Yoga's Calm, Soldier's Strength #Yoga nurtures physical vitality, sharpens mental focus and fosters inner balance, empowering individuals to lead healthier, more disciplined and resilient lives while cultivating harmony of body, mind and spirit," Lucknow-based Central Command posted on X earlier.

IMAGE: Army chief designate and vice chief of the Army staff Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth (right) participates in the yoga event in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

In the run-up to International Day of Yoga, "Surya Warriors embraced Yoga as a way of life". "From the majestic Himalayan heights to the sacred plains of the Ganga and across the heartlands of central India, they embodied the timeless spirit of yoga - building endurance in the body, resilience in the mind and resolve in the soul. Every Asana. Every Breath. Every Warrior. Stronger for the Nation," the Central Command had said in the post.

This year marks the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', which emphasises the importance of yoga for all ages.

IMAGE: BSF jawans in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Photograph: ANI on X

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also organised a host of events spanning its multiple commands, from the Western Air Command in Delhi to the Southern Air Command in Thiruvananthapuram.

The IAF will commemorate IDY by "organising yoga sessions across the length and breadth of the country, spanning diverse terrains and regions -- from the high-altitude mountains of Leh in the north to beaches of Car Nicobar in the south and from the eastern frontiers of Tawang to the sacred city of Dwarka in the west," officials had said ahead of the IDY.

IMAGE: NCC cadets in Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: ANI on X

The Indian Navy also joined in the celebrations. The day holds special significance for the naval force as three indigenous frontline ships, including stealth frigate 'Dunagiri', are set to be commissioned into the Navy in Kolkata on Sunday.

"Calm Mind. Strong Body. Mission Ready. At sea and ashore, #IndianNavy embraces yoga as a way of life - enhancing focus, endurance and overall well-being," the Navy had posted on X ahead of Yoga Day.

Rooted in India's timeless wisdom, yoga nurtures strength, balance and inner harmony, enabling individuals to lead healthier, more active and fulfilling lives at every age, military officials said. Yoga helps in building a healthier, stronger and more resilient future, they said.