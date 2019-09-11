Congress protests near Gadkari's house against hike in traffic fines

September 11, 2019 20:11 IST

Activists of the Congress's youth wing staged a demonstration near the residence of Union Road Transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday against the "steep" hike in penalty under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

IMAGE: Indian Youth Congress activists try to present old two-wheelers to Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari outside his house in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photos

Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said they tried to gift two old motorcycles and scooters to Gadkari to make him realise how people were being forced to pay the fine that are higher than the value of their old vehicles.

The protesters trying to head towards Gadkari's residence at Moti Lal Nehru Road were stopped at a police barricade.

Not able to gift the two-wheelers to the Union minister, the IYC protesters handed over the vehicles to Delhi Police personnel.

"We asked them to give it to the minister," IYC media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said.

IMAGE: Indian Youth Congress activists trying to throw a two-wheeler vehicle during a protest against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the surge in traffic fines, near his residence. Photograph: ANI Photos

Srinivas termed the hike in fines under the amended act an "unrealistic move" that, he alleged, came without any preparation.

"This move is like the demonetisation, that was forced on people. There was no preparation and it was imposed on people without any awareness about it," he said, adding the fine amount should be reduced.

IMAGE: The Congress said that the hike in fines under the amended act are an "unrealistic move". Photograph: ANI Photos

About the amended act stating that the owner or driver of a vehicle has to produce documents -- licence or certificate of registration etc -- to the authority on demand, Pandey said that the details of vehicle owners are available on police website which can be accessed by using the registration number of any vehicle.

But police should ensure that details of an individual do not land in the hands of "unscrupulous" persons, he said.