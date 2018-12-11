rediff.com

Rediff.com  » News » Congress looks set to end Raman reign in Chhattisgarh

December 11, 2018 14:06 IST

The Congress appeared all set to shatter Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raman Singh’s dream of a consecutive fourth term as Chhattisgarh chief minister, as per early trends for the state assembly elections.

IMAGE: Congress party workers celebrate after the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Congress was leading, while the ruling BJP was a distant second.

Congress appeared to have gotten its act together in the tribal-dominated state.

 

Five ministers in the BJP government -- Brijmohan Agrawal (Raipur City South), Kedar Kashyap (Narayanpur constituency), Mahesh Gagda (Bijapur), Dayaldas Baghel (Nawagarh) and Amar Agrawal (Bilaspur) - were trailing.

However, state presidents of the BJP and the Congress -- Dharamlal Kaushik and Bhupesh Baghel -- were leading in Bilha and Patan seats respectively.

Leader of Opposition T S Singhdeo and Congress MP from Durg Lok Sabha seat Tamradhwaj Sau were leading in Ambikapur and Durg Rural seats, respectively.

Ajit Jogi was leading in Marwahi seat while his wife Renu Jogi was ahead in Kota constituency, the official said.

Counting for all the 90 seats started at 8 am. The counting of postal ballots was first taken up followed by counting of votes from the Electronic Voting Machines.

The state had recorded 76.60 per cent voter turnout.

The Congress is aiming to stage a comeback after being in the opposition for 15 years.

