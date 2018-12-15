7 civilians among 11 killed in encounter, protests in J-K's Pulwama

December 15, 2018 14:10 IST

Seven civilians were killed when security forces allegedly opened fire to disperse an unruly crowd that had gathered near the site of an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, police said.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Armed Forces gathered in Sirnoo village after they were informed of the presence of three terrorists.

Three terrorists and an army man were also killed in the gunfight, they said.

The incident took place at Sirnoo village in the morning when the security forces laid siege to a locality based on intelligence reports about the presence of three terrorists, including an army deserter - Zahoor Ahmad Thoker, in the area, police officials said.

As soon as the news about Thoker being trapped in an encounter spread, people started thronging the encounter site as the army deserter belonged to the same village, they said.

Though the encounter ended in 25 minutes with the killing of the three terrorists, the security forces had a tough time as people started climbing onto army vehicles, the officials said.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The mother of one of the civilians who died in the firing was inconsolable.

They said warning shots were fired but that did not deter the mob, forcing the security forces to open fire at the civilians.

Seven civilians were killed and dozens others injured, including a youth who’s condition was stated to be critical.

Thoker had gone missing from an army unit in the Gantmulla area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in July last year.

He had decamped with his service rifle and three magazines and had joined the terrorist ranks.

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Crowds gathered and began shouting slogans against the forces after seven civilians were killed.

The security forces said Thoker was involved in several killings in Pullman district.

The identities of two other terrorists were being ascertained.

The officials said an army jawan lost his life in the gunfight, while two other soldiers were critical.

Authorities have snapped mobile internet facility in entire south Kashmir comprising four districts.