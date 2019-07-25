Can you spot the snake? Australian family shocked to find python on verandah

Last updated on: July 25, 2019 11:01 IST

An Australian family were left terrified after discovering a giant snake sleeping right next them on their verandah.

After recoiling in shock from their discovery, the Queensland family quickly snapped a photo -- which details just how camouflaged the feared serpent really was.

The image, which was uploaded to the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers Facebook, has left users on social media both frustrated and baffled.

"Spot the snake," wrote Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers on Facebook, sharing a picture of the deck where the python was found.

IMAGE: The verandah on which the snake was found. Many netizens were left frustrated after they coudn't find the reptile. Photograph: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7/Facebook

They admitted that the snake is very tough to spot in that picture.

After several people complained that the snake could not be spotted, Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers shared a video (click here for full video) that shows it clearly.

"Carpet Pythons are the most common snake we catch and don't seemed to bothered by humans. They will often hang out in entertaining areas like this and won't move even if people are around. Majority of other snakes will retreat to cover when they see someone nearby," they wrote while sharing the video.

IMAGE: After being detected, the snake was bagged and then safely returned to the wild. The snake was thought to be about 2 metres long. Photograph: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7/Facebook

After the snake was captured and bagged, the snake professional returned him safely to the wild.