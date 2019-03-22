Can you spot Kejriwal in this throwback photo?

March 22, 2019 08:15 IST

A throwback picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrating Holi when he was a student at IIT Kharagpur is going viral on Twitter.

IMAGE: The image was shared by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's IIT-Kharagpur batchmate Rajeev Saraf. Photograph: @saraf007/Twitter

The image, circa 1986, was shared by his batchmate Rajeev Saraf, who is now an entrepreneur.

The photograph, a vintage, slightly sepia-toned one, shows a bunch of boys playing Holi. All the boys have colour in their hair and are seen dancing on a street even as one of them uses an empty bucket to thrash out a drum beat.

The mystery as to which one of the boys in the photograph is the Delhi CM was solved only after a journalist asked the Delhi chief minister to identify himself in the photograph.

Kejriwal responded with a simple “The one in front wid brown trousers...”