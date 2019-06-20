25 dead, 35 hurt as bus falls in drain in HP

7 children drowned as van falls in canal in UP

Bodies of three children were recovered during search operations after seven of them went missing when a pick-up van plunged into a canal near Lucknow on Thursday, officials said.

The vehicle carried 29 people, who were returning after a wedding function in neighbouring Barabanki district, and of them 22 were rescued.

Seven children went missing and bodies of three were fished out by divers of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, officials said.

The van fell into the Indira canal in Nagram area on the city outskirts around 3 am, Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

"Three bodies have been found and hunt is on to trace the remaining four children," Sharma said.

One of the aggrieved parents, Lajjawati, said, "The driver of the van was under the influence of alcohol and was driving at a high speed when he overshot a bend and the van hurtled down the canal."

She said some of the passengers had repeatedly asked him to slow down but he ignored their plea, leading to the accident.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mohanlalganj tehsil Suryakant said, "The allegation that the driver was under the influence of alcohol is being examined. He has been sent for medical examination to establish whether he had consumed alcohol."