Britain's Prince George's 6th birthday marked with new photos

July 22, 2019 08:11 IST

Britain's Prince George is seen smiling in an England football shirt for official photographs released to mark his sixth birthday.

IMAGE: Playful George in an England football jersey can be seen belly laughing in this photograph taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the gardens at Kensington Palace. Photograph: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

Kensington Palace published three pictures taken recently by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The third in line to the throne turns six on Monday.

Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, at 4.24 pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.

IMAGE: The birthday boy shows off his cheeky smile and missing baby teeth in the photograph. Photograph: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

He made his public debut in front of the world's media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his proud parents' arms.

The prince has had quite a few memorable moments already in life, however, his best encounter was with former United States President Barack Obama at KensingtonPalace in 2016, where he was seen shaking hands with the American leader while dressed in pajamas and a robe.