Nitish, Yogi, Bhajji...biggies cast their to vote!

May 19, 2019 10:23 IST

Polling is underway for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls to decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking to retain the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Take a look at the famous faces who exercised their democratic right.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath exercises his franchise at the Prathmik Vidyalaya near Jhoolelal Temple in Gorakhpur at 7 am. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar casts his vote at a polling station located at a government school near Raj Bhavan in Patna. Asserting that elections should not be held in so many phases, the Janata Dal-United chief said that elections should be held in minimal phases so that voters should not have any problems in exercising their franchise as there is no shade for them at polling stations and they have to stand in queues. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Patna Sahib Ravi Shankar Prasad casts his vote in Patna. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh waits in queue to cast his vote at a polling booth in Jalandhar's Garhi village. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Former Union minister and Congress's cndidate from Chandigarh, Pawan Kumar Bansal, shows his inked finger after casting his vote. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee casts his vote in South Kolkata Parliamentary constituency. Photograph: ANI