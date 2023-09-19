PIX: Bidding farewell to old Parliament building

Dressed in colourful attire, members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday got their group photograph clicked in the old Parliament building, hours before legislative proceedings shift to the new Parliament House.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Parliamentarians at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building prior to the Parliament Special Session, in New Delhi on September 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi meets Parliamentarians in the presence of NCP MP Sharad Pawar at the Central Hall. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, flanked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on either side, was seated on the inner courtyard of the old Parliament building.

IMAGE: Modi with Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other Parliamentarians at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia interact with each other. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha member 93-year-old Shafiq-ur-Rahman Barq, veteran leaders Sharad Pawar (NCP) and Farooq Abdullah (NC) and Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda were among those seated in the first row.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi meets Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel, Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha and other parliamentarians. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi greet the Parliamentarians at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Women members turned up in colourful sarees, while most of their male counterparts preferred white kurta-pyjamas with vibrant waist-coats for the photo-session.

IMAGE: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Amit Shah and other parliamentarians at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan indulge in conversation at the Central Hall. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The early morning session had some anxious moments as BJP Rajya Sabha member Narhari Amin fainted. Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and some leaders rushed to his rescue. Officials were seen offering water to the 68-year-old Amin, who soon joined the group photo.

IMAGE: Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and other parliamentarians listen to the address of Prime Minister Modi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and leaders during a special event at the Central Hall. Photograph: ANI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen standing in the second last row with Manish Tewari for company. Some members were seen squatting on the floor as members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha got their photographs clicked.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh other Parliamentarians walking from the old Parliament to the new Parliament Building. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: NCP MP Sharad Pawar and Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

This was followed by a group photograph of Rajya Sabha members and later, a group photograph of Lok Sabha members.