10 policemen trapped as avalanche hits Jawahar tunnel in J&K

Rescuers on Friday intensified efforts to rescue the 10 policemen feared to be trapped inside their post under a snow avalanche which struck near Jawahar Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, police said.

"Rescue teams have reached close to the site of the avalanche this morning. All efforts are being made to evacuate the trapped persons," a police official said.

An avalanche hit the north portal of Jawahar Tunnel on the Qazigund side in Kulgam district on Thursday evening.

While 10 policemen posted at the police post near the tunnel managed to reach safety before the avalanche struck, 10 other policemen were believed to be trapped.

Kashmir Valley has been witnessing heavy snowfall since Wednesday with Kulgam District in south Kashmir receiving maximum precipitation in the past 24 hours. Some places in the district have received as much as five feet of snow, officials said.