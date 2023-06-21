All set for yoga with Modi at the UN!

A spirit of enthusiasm and celebration overflowed outside the UN headquarters in New York as people arrived in large numbers to attend a historic event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga.

The overwhelming number of people of Indian origin mixed with a smattering of yoga enthusiasts of other nationalities formed a long queue outside the entrance amid tight security measures.

Many people who arrived in the hope to get in without the pass given in advance were left disappointed.

"I took a chance but it is alright. It is nice to see such an enthusiastic crowd for yoga," said Madhusudan, who travelled from New Jersey on a train to reach the venue.

Modi's presence at the event has worked as a magnet to draw Indian-Americans in large numbers to the venue as they arrived in buses and trains.

"Modi is the ambassador of yoga for the world. World needs peace and harmony amid war and conflict, yoga is the medium for this," said Pramod Bhagat of the World Peace and Health Foundation.

Standing in the queue, Caroline, a German national, said she came after she got to know about the UN event and praised yoga's benefits.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy PMOIndia/Twitter

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com