News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » All set for yoga with Modi at the UN!

All set for yoga with Modi at the UN!

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: June 21, 2023 18:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A spirit of enthusiasm and celebration overflowed outside the UN headquarters in New York as people arrived in large numbers to attend a historic event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga.

The overwhelming number of people of Indian origin mixed with a smattering of yoga enthusiasts of other nationalities formed a long queue outside the entrance amid tight security measures.

Many people who arrived in the hope to get in without the pass given in advance were left disappointed.

"I took a chance but it is alright. It is nice to see such an enthusiastic crowd for yoga," said Madhusudan, who travelled from New Jersey on a train to reach the venue.

Modi's presence at the event has worked as a magnet to draw Indian-Americans in large numbers to the venue as they arrived in buses and trains.

"Modi is the ambassador of yoga for the world. World needs peace and harmony amid war and conflict, yoga is the medium for this," said Pramod Bhagat of the World Peace and Health Foundation.

Standing in the queue, Caroline, a German national, said she came after she got to know about the UN event and praised yoga's benefits.

 

All Photographs: Kind courtesy PMOIndia/Twitter

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Your Yoga-Related Questions Answered!
Your Yoga-Related Questions Answered!
PIX: From Siachen to Andaman, Army marks Yoga Day
PIX: From Siachen to Andaman, Army marks Yoga Day
Can You Bend It Like Trushna Joshi?
Can You Bend It Like Trushna Joshi?
Monsoon may hit Mumbai over the weekend, says IMD
Monsoon may hit Mumbai over the weekend, says IMD
Come see India's festival of democracy: Modi to G20
Come see India's festival of democracy: Modi to G20
Seen Sachin Doing Yoga?
Seen Sachin Doing Yoga?
Mumbai police cuts down on Uddhav's security convoy
Mumbai police cuts down on Uddhav's security convoy
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Yoga Day event in Surat sets Guinness World Record

Yoga Day event in Surat sets Guinness World Record

World rolls out mats to celebrate Yoga Day

World rolls out mats to celebrate Yoga Day

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances