Rediff.com  » News » PIX: After two years, India celebrates Holi with traditional fervour

PIX: After two years, India celebrates Holi with traditional fervour

Last updated on: March 18, 2022 21:36 IST
Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm on Friday after a gap of two years. A major improvement in the coronavirus situation encouraged people to come out of their homes for the festival and indulge in revelry.

The COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020 and the subsequent restrictions due to the virus spread had cast a grim shadow on all festivals over the last two years.

Things were different this year as people were seen celebrating Holi with great zeal, especially after the drop in COVID cases as a result of the rapid vaccination in the country. 

Muslims also observed Shab-e-Barat, during which the dead are remembered, on Friday.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said this was the beauty of the country, that the people celebrate all festivals.

"This is Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Today is Shab-e-Barat also, the beauty of our country is that we celebrate all festivals," Naqvi told ANI during the Holi festivities at his residence.

IMAGE: Children play with colours during Holi festival in Chennai, March 18, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu celebrating Holi with school children, in New Delhi, March 18, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An Indian Army jawan shares Holi sweets with locals near the Line of Control, at Nowshera, in Rajouri. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: CRPF personnel celebrate Holi inside their camp, Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
 
IMAGE: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during the Holi celebrations at his residence, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhana Singh Chouhan and others celebrates Holi at his residence in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his family members celebrate Holi at his residence, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Women celebrate Holi in a housing society in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com
IMAGE: Women playing with colours on the occasion of the Holi and Dol Jatra festivals, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Girls perform during Holi and Dol Jatra, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: People play with colours at Fancy Bazaar in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo
 
IMAGE: Holi celebrations in full flow in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
