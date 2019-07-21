Advani, Swaraj pay homage to Sheila Dikshit

July 21, 2019 12:35 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party patriarch L K Advani and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday paid homage to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence in Nizamuddin.

IMAGE: BJP leader LK Advani pays his tributes to former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Dikshit, 81, passed away on Saturday afternoon at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi due to cardiac arrest.

"I am sorry to know about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji. We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life. She was a fine human being. #SheilaDixit," Swaraj tweeted.

IMAGE: Former union minister Sushma Swaraj pays her tributes to former Delhi chief minister, who she called her friend. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Since morning scores of people have paid homage to Dikhsit at her residence.

Her mortal remains will be taken to the Congress headquarters and then to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office -- the party unit she headed until her death -- and then to Nigam Bodh ghat for cremation.