Pistol reels lead MP police to Rs 3 cr cash in taxi driver's house

A routine police investigation into social media videos of men brandishing pistols in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, unexpectedly led to the discovery of over Rs 3 crore in unaccounted cash hidden in a taxi driver's home.

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Key Points The police initiated a search for two brothers, Saurabh Ahirwar and his sibling, after they posted videos on Instagram allegedly brandishing pistols.

During the search at Saurabh Ahirwar's home in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, police found a locked cupboard.

Upon breaking open the cupboard, officers discovered over Rs 3 crore in unaccounted cash, despite no pistols being found.

The brothers, a taxi driver and a three-wheeler driver, claimed the money belonged to a relative who had stored it 8-9 years ago.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the source and ownership of the large sum of cash.

A routine check by police to trace two men who had posted videos brandishing pistols on social media ended in the recovery of Rs 3 crore cash stuffed in a locked cupboard at the house of one of them, who works as a taxi driver, in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. No pistol was recovered from the house on Sunday.

Saurabh Ahirwar and his brother had allegedly posted videos with pistols on an Instagram reel, prompting the police to pick up their trail, an official said on Monday.

When a police team reached the home of Ahirwar, hoping to find a pistol, they spotted a locked cupboard.

Unaccounted Cash Discovery

"When the police team asked them to open the cupboard, they claimed they didn't have the key. Police broke the lock of the almirah, leading to the recovery of unaccounted cash amounting to more than Rs 3 crore stuffed in bags," Sagar Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania told reporters.

He said the police are currently investigating the accounts of certain criminals who posted videos with weapons on social media. As part of the campaign, police searched the homes of two young men who uploaded similar videos with weapons on their Instagram accounts.

Ongoing Investigation Details

Sujania said the police are screening all criminal elements who frequently upload photos or videos of themselves brandishing pistols or weapons on their Instagram profiles. "In this connection, two profiles were found with photos of pistols. When a team from Gopalganj police station went to the house of Saurabh Ahirwar, a taxi driver, for verification, they found a locked cupboard," he said.

The family members claimed they didn't have the key with them, prompting the police to break open the lock, which led to the recovery of a bag containing approximately Rs 3 crore cash, he said.

Ahirwar's brother works as a three-wheeler driver. Both brothers claim that the money was kept by a relative who identified himself as Ramesh Ahirwar.

"They claimed the relative kept the money in the cupboard around 8-9 years ago. An investigation is underway," the police officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.