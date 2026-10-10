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Pink Force Cops Tackle Lady Protesters

By REDIFF NEWS October 10, 2026 17:30 IST 1 Minute Read
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Pink Force of Delhi Police detains protester

IMAGE: Delhi police's Pink Force detains protesters near the Gol Dhak Khana area in New Delhi on Saturday, October 10, 2026, here and below. All photographs: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The Delhi police intensified security ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's removal.

More than 35,000 Delhi police and paramilitary personnel were mobilised across the capital.

The Delhi police's Pink Force was deployed to tackle lady protesters.

Police personnel have been equipped with body cameras to record their actions and help address allegations of misconduct.

Pink Force of Delhi Police detains protester

Key Points

  • Delhi police deployed over 35,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including the Pink Force, to manage a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party.
  • Delhi Metro closed entry and exit gates at several central Delhi stations, advising commuters to seek alternative routes.
  • Police personnel are equipped with body cameras to record actions and address potential misconduct allegations during the protest.
 

Pink Force of Delhi Police detains protester

 

Pink Force of Delhi Police detains protester

 

Pink Force of Delhi Police detains protester

 

Pink Force of Delhi Police detains protester

 

Pink Force of Delhi Police detains protester

 

Pink Force of Delhi Police detains protester

 

Pink Force of Delhi Police detains protester

 

Pink Force of Delhi Police detains protester

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

More News Coverage

DelhiCJPJantar Mantar ProtestCockroach Janata PartyGyanesh Kumar

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