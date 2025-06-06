The Lawyer Who Won Mahua Moitra's Heart

Four-time Odisha MP Pinaki Misra's wedding to firebrand TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a quiet, intimate ceremony that chose privacy and tradition over fanfare, was a reflection of his personal style.

IMAGE: Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra cut their wedding cake. 'Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes. So grateful,' posted the TMC MP. Photograph: Courtesy, Mahua Moitra/X

In a private but heartwarming ceremony in Germany, former BJD MP Pinaki Misra, 65, tied the knot with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, 50, marking a rare cross-party union in Indian politics.

Photographs from the ceremony in Berlin and now circulating widely on social media, show the smiling couple in traditional attire -- Misra in a beige sherwani and Moitra in a red sari. Both were previously married.

Barrister-at-Law, Parliamentarian at Heart

Pinaki Misra isn't your average politician. Before he held public office, he was already a star in India's legal constellation. Educated at St Stephen's College, Delhi, and a qualified barrister from the prestigious Inner Temple in London, Misra cut his teeth in law early and climbed swiftly to the ranks of a senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

His forte? High-stakes Constitutional battles and corporate law face-offs, often arguing cases that shaped India's legal history.

Though deeply rooted in law, Misra was never far from politics. He first entered the Lok Sabha in 1996 on a Congress ticket from Odisha's Puri constituency. That victory was itself dramatic -- he defeated BJP heavyweight Braja Kishore Tripathy.

Years later, Misra switched to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, with whom he shared a close relationship, and went on to win the Puri seat again in 2009, 2014, and 2019 -- cementing his stature as one of Odisha's most articulate political voices.

A Legacy of Public Service

Pinaki Misra comes from a family steeped in public life and intellectual accomplishment. He was born to Lokanath Misra and Beenapani Misra in Cuttack, Odisha. His father was not only a member of Parliament but also served as the governor of Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

His grandfather, Pandit Godabarish Misra, was one of the founding figures of modern Odisha -- an educationist, freedom-fighter, and social reformer.

His uncle Justice Ranganath Misra was the 21st Chief Justice of India, serving from September 25, 1990 to November 24, 1991.

His first cousin Justice Dipak Mishra was the 45th Chief Justice of India, serving from August 28, 2017 to October 2, 2018.

Legal Eagle, Sharp Debater, Cultural Buff

Pinaki Misra was widely admired in Parliament for his eloquence and intellect. Whether dissecting data protection bills or defending his party's position on federalism, Misra's interventions were known for their clarity and polish. His legal acumen often added gravitas to debates, making him a go-to man for complex policy questions.

Beyond the corridors of Parliament and courtrooms, Misra is known to be a man of eclectic interests. He's a lover of classical music, Indian art, and literature. Those who know him say he can discuss Odia poetry with the same ease as he can quote legal precedent.

And his St Stephen's days are fondly remembered not just for academics -- he captained the football team and was a star on the debating circuit.

Personal Roots and First Chapters

On the personal front, Pinaki Misra was earlier married to Sangita Misra, a distinguished legal professional. The couple wed on January 16, 1984, and had two children -- a son, Dhanraj, and a daughter. Although they eventually divorced, public records show they were together at least until 2019, when their son wed Devki Paayal Misra, a fellow college student from Jaipur. The wedding was marked by a star-studded celebration hosted by Niharika Bhattacharya, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's granddaughter.

Today, Dhanraj helps manage the Misra family's business interests. Pinaki Misra is also a grandfather -- his grandson is named Devaraj Singh Misra.

Mahua Moitra, too, was previously married to Danish financier Lars Brorson in 2002. During their years together, they lived in Scandinavia, and Moitra has often spoken positively about the Nordic model of healthcare and education, referencing her former mother-in-law's experience in Denmark.

Brorson is currently the head of investor relations at Schindler Holding AG in Switzerland and was earlier head of European capital goods equity research at Barclays Investment Bank. Moitra and Brorson eventually divorced, and she later entered into a relationship with advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, which controversially ended in 2023 after he went public that Moitra had shared her parliamentary login details with him.

A Crossover Marriage in Politically Polarised Times

IMAGE: Actor and TMC MP from Jadavpur Saayoni Ghosh congratulates the couple and wishes them a lifetime of love and laughter. Photograph: Courtesy, Saayaoni Ghosh/X

Misra's marriage to Moitra, the firebrand MP from Bengal, is as much a personal event as it is political. Moitra, a trenchant critic of the BJP and known for her sharp speeches and strong views on civil liberties, represents a newer generation of politicians.

Misra, by contrast, carries the gravitas of a constitutionalist from an earlier political era. The match, observers say, symbolises more than romance -- it's a coming together of two fiercely independent political minds.

Interestingly, Misra chose not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, making his quiet exit from electoral politics. But even in retirement, his opinions continue to be sought on Constitutional matters, and his courtroom appearances remain commanding.

Legacy and Life Beyond Power

Despite his long innings in public life, Misra has mostly stayed away from political theatrics. He was never one to chase television cameras or indulge in rabble-rousing. Instead, his was a career built on the slow, steady accumulation of respect -- both in Odisha and at the national level.

As he begins this new personal chapter, the former MP brings with him decades of public service, legal brilliance, and personal charm that have made him one of India's more nuanced political figures.

Quick Facts about Pinaki Misra