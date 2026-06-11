Pilots' body opposes interim AI-171 crash report, seeks judicial probe

The FIP, which represents over 5,400 pilots and aviation professionals, has already approached the Supreme Court seeking a judicial probe into the crash.

IMAGE: The debris of Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft that was crashed soon after take-off from Ahmedabad airport, June 12, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Thursday renewed its demand for a judicial probe into the AI-171 crash and urged authorities not to release any interim investigation report, saying it would create further confusion and speculation.

Key Points Referring to media reports suggesting the AAIB may soon issue an interim report, Randhawa said such a move would create further confusion and speculation.

The FIP president alleged that the AAIB's preliminary report, released in July last year, led to speculation about pilot error after it referred to the movement of fuel control switches.

The FIP president claimed that the Boeing aircraft had a history of technical issues, including a stabiliser defect, before operating the ill-fated flight.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the first anniversary of the aviation tragedy, FIP president C S Randhawa said the association wants the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to release a final report only after completing a comprehensive investigation.

He also alleged that the ongoing probe has several shortcomings and has unfairly shifted focus towards the pilots.

On June 12, 2025, the London-bound AI-171 flight crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar, killing 260 persons, including 241 on board and 19 on the ground.

Only one passenger survived. Referring to media reports suggesting the AAIB may soon issue an interim report, Randhawa said such a move would create further confusion and speculation.

"If there is no conclusion from the investigation, releasing an interim report will only lead to more misunderstandings. The final report should be issued whenever the probe is completed," he said.

The FIP, which represents over 5,400 pilots and aviation professionals, has already approached the Supreme Court seeking a judicial probe into the crash.

He reiterated that a judicial probe is necessary. Randhawa alleged that the AAIB's preliminary report, released in July last year, led to speculation about pilot error after it referred to the movement of fuel control switches.

"The Western media immediately built a suicide theory around a brief cockpit voice recorder transcript. We strongly condemned those reports. It is too premature to blame the pilots," he said.

He claimed that the Boeing aircraft had a history of technical issues, including a stabiliser defect and problems linked to pressurisation and air-conditioning systems, before operating the ill-fated flight.

According to Randhawa, the investigation has not adequately examined the possibility of electrical system failures on the Boeing 787 aircraft.

"Our stand from day one has been that there were electrical issues which need a thorough investigation. No pilot touched the fuel control switches. The fuel supply may have been cut off because of electrical failures affecting aircraft systems," he alleged.

He also questioned why the lone survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, was reportedly interviewed by investigators nearly 10 months after the crash.

"He was the only survivor and could have provided crucial evidence. Yet he was questioned much later, while efforts were allegedly made to investigate the mental health of the pilots soon after the accident," Randhawa said.

The FIP president further claimed that several messages, in the form of numerical codes, relating to the aircraft's health monitoring systems were transmitted to Boeing and Air India before the crash and should be examined by investigators.

He also criticised the composition of the investigation team, alleging that more subject matter experts, including experienced pilots, engineers and flight safety specialists, should have been included in the probe.

Randhawa said the association had written more than 20 letters to the AAIB, the ministry of civil aviation and other authorities raising concerns over the investigation.

He maintained that the purpose of an accident investigation should be to establish facts and improve aviation safety rather than assign blame.

"The truth must prevail. The objective is to prevent another such accident and ensure justice for the victims and their families," he said.

Randhawa also alleged delays in compensation to some families and called for payments in accordance with international norms under the Montreal Convention.

The FIP said it would continue to pursue legal and institutional remedies until all aspects of the crash are thoroughly investigated.