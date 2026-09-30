'Pilot stabbed': Flydubai jet to Israel lands in Saudi after cockpit chaos

A flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after a reported cockpit altercation, with Israeli officials confirming a severe disaster was narrowly averted.

IMAGE: A screengrab taken from Flightradar24 shows a flydubai flight to Israel which was diverted to Saudi Arabia September 30, 2026. Photograph: Flightradar24.com/Handout via Reuters

Key Points A flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, following an alleged cockpit altercation.

The aircraft initially transmitted an emergency signal (7700) before briefly switching to a hijacking code (7500), prompting Israeli fighter jet deployment.

Passenger testimonies describe panic, screams, and a pilot being stabbed, with blood reportedly seen in the cockpit.

Israeli officials confirmed a 'severe disaster' was averted, and the incident is under investigation by relevant authorities.

The airline confirmed the incident and that all passengers landed safely, with a replacement aircraft dispatched to transport them.

A flydubai flight carrying around 180 passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after an apparent altercation in the cockpit, with Israeli officials saying a 'severe disaster' had been averted.

Flight FZ1073, operating from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport, initially transmitted squawk code 7700, the international emergency signal, before briefly switching to code 7500, which indicates hijacking or unlawful interference, according to flight-tracking data cited by The Times of Israel.

The 7500 signal prompted Israeli authorities to scramble Air Force fighter jets towards the aircraft amid fears of a hijacking.

The aircraft, which was carrying dozens of Israelis, had been flying over Saudi Arabia when it turned around and headed towards Tabuk.

It later established contact with authorities and landed safely at the Saudi airport.

Inside The Cockpit Drama

Israeli security sources said the emergency signal was apparently triggered by an altercation between the pilots, and a hijacking was subsequently ruled out.

The Times of Israel, citing Israeli media, reported that a second team of pilots in civilian clothes took control of the aircraft and landed it at Tabuk.

Two passengers reportedly prevented one of the pilots from taking over the plane.

Passenger accounts described scenes of panic inside the aircraft.

One passenger told Israeli media that screams were heard before the cockpit was opened, where blood was seen. She said someone had stabbed a pilot with a pocketknife and that Israeli passengers, along with crew members, helped restrain the attacker.

“We prayed, ‘Shema Yisrael,’” the passenger said, adding that there were moments when passengers feared they would not survive.

Passenger Accounts And Flight Data

Another passenger, who identified herself as Noam, told Channel 12 that passengers heard screams and realised something was wrong.

She said one of the pilots had apparently been stabbed and seriously wounded, after which the aircraft lost control and began to descend rapidly.

Publicly available flight data showed the Boeing 737 MAX descending sharply from about 34,000 feet to around 17,000 feet in less than a minute.

The aircraft subsequently recovered partially before descending again and later continued flying at about 15,000 feet.

Earlier unconfirmed reports in Hebrew media, based on passenger testimony, said one pilot had attempted to crash the aircraft and had been stopped by the other pilot with passengers' help.

Those reports could not be independently verified, and the exact circumstances of the incident remained unclear.

Official Response And Investigation

Flydubai confirmed that the aircraft had experienced an incident while en route to Tel Aviv but did not provide details of what happened in the cockpit.

'flydubai can confirm that flight FZ 1073 operating from Dubai International (DXB) to Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) on 30 September experienced an incident while en route. The aircraft has landed safely in Tabuk (TUU) and all passengers are safe and accounted for,' the airline said.

'Our teams are working closely with the relevant authorities. Further updates will be issued as additional confirmed details become available,' it added.

Following the emergency landing, flydubai was sending a second aircraft to Tabuk to transport the stranded passengers to Tel Aviv.

There was no immediate estimate of when the replacement flight would arrive.

Heightened Security Concerns

An Israeli official told Channel 12 that 'the most severe disaster was prevented'.

The Israeli military said Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir held an assessment of the incident with senior officers, including Air Force chief Maj Gen Omer Tischler, Operations Directorate chief Maj Gen Itzik Cohen and Intelligence Directorate chief Maj Gen Shlomi Binder.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said Benjamin Netanyahu had held consultations after concerns over the aviation incident and was monitoring developments.

'The incident is under control, and all measures are currently being deployed in order to return the Israeli passengers safely to Israel,' it said in a post on X.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of heightened security concerns in Israel.

Earlier, Netanyahu had said there were indications that Israel's enemies could attempt attacks ahead of elections.

Speaking at the IDF Air Force's Tel Nof base, he warned that Israel's 'long arm' would reach those who sought to attack it 'anywhere, at any time'.

The circumstances surrounding the flydubai incident remained under investigation.