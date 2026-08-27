Pilot, instructor killed as training aircraft crashes in Kanpur

A tragic training aircraft crash in Kanpur has claimed the lives of a trainee pilot and an experienced instructor, prompting a full investigation by aviation authorities into the cause of the accident.

IMAGE: A view of the damaged twin-engine four-seater training aircraft that crashed near the Ganga Barrage, in Kanpur on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A training aircraft crashed in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in two fatalities.

Instructor Sachin Bhatia and trainee pilot Abhishek Pujari died in the accident.

The Tecnam aircraft, operated by Garg Aviation, crashed near Nathapurwa village.

The AAIB will investigate the crash, civil aviation ministry said.

Garg Aviation claims the aircraft, acquired in 2023, had no maintenance deficiencies.

A trainee pilot and an instructor were killed on Thursday when a training aircraft crashed in Kanpur along the banks of Ganga, a senior police official said.

The Tecnam aircraft operated by Garg Aviation took off around 11.30 am and crashed about 20 minutes later near Nathapurwa village in the Katri area, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the crash, according to the civil aviation ministry.

"The aircraft was on a training flight in the Local Flying Area of Kanpur civil airport. There were two persons on board, a trainee pilot and an instructor. Both sustained fatal injuries in the accident," the ministry said in a statement.

A team of three officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will be visiting the crash site for necessary regulatory oversight and coordination.

"The AAIB has been informed and will undertake a detailed investigation into the accident in accordance with the applicable rules. The circumstances and cause of the accident will be determined through the investigation," the statement said.

Investigation Into The Fatal Crash

Instructor Sachin Bhatia from Gujarat and trainee pilot Abhishek Pujari from Karnataka died in the crash, the officer said, adding that Bhatia had around 3,000 hours of flying experience.

Police and fire personnel rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and secured the wreckage as evidence for investigation into the crash, the police commissioner said.

Police said the DGCA will examine the aircraft's airworthiness, maintenance records and other technical aspects.

Preliminary information suggests it was a twin-engined aircraft.

Videos from the crash site showed the aircraft reduced to a wreck, with debris scattered around the area.

A seat was also seen outside the wreckage, though officials have not confirmed whether the pilots attempted to escape the plane.

The aircraft, which had been with Garg Aviation since 2023, had no maintenance-related deficiencies, the company claimed.

Commissioner Lal, Additional Commissioners of Police Vipin Tada and Sankalp Sharma and Chief Fire Officer Deepak Sharma went to the spot following the crash.