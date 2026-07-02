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Pilgrims Throng Jammu For Amarnath Yatra

By REDIFF NEWS July 02, 2026 06:20 IST 1 Minute Read
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The Amarnath Yatra will begin on July 3, with thousands of devotees arriving in Jammu for on-the-spot registration.

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board has posted extensive security and logistical arrangements in place while police and paramilitary forces have conducted anti-terror drills ahead of the 57-day pilgrimage.

The yatra will continue until August 28 via the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

 

IMAGE: Pilgrims display their RFID Yatra cards for the Amarnath Yatra amid tight security arrangements at the Tawi river front in Jammu, July 1, 2026. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People display their compulsory health certificates and documents as they prepare for the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu.

 

IMAGE: Pilgrims at the registration counters for the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Sadhus queue up for Amarnath Yatra registration at the Purani Mandi Ram Mandir and Geeta Bhawan in Jammu, here nd below.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

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JammuRFID YatraShri Amarnath Shrine BoardGeeta BhawanPurani Mandi Ram Mandir

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