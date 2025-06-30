PIL seeks CBI probe into Kolkata gang rape; cites political links

A PIL was filed before the Calcutta high court on Monday seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation investigation into the alleged gang rape of a law student in her college by an alumnus and two other classmates.

IMAGE: The police stop Bharatiya Janata Party supporters during a protest against the alleged gangrape of a student at South Calcutta Law College, at Esplanade in Kolkata, June 30, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The petitioner prayed for direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation to hold a preliminary inquiry into the incident as complained of by the alleged survivor and file an interim report before the court.

Claiming that the main accused Manojit Mishra has close proximity with the ruling party in the state, the petitioner prayed in the public interest litigation that the investigation into the alleged gang rape case be transferred to the CBI from the Kolkata police for an impartial probe.

It was stated that Mishra was very influential in the conduct of the day-to-day affairs of South Calcutta Law College, of which he is an alumnus.

He also sought a direction to the state authorities to compensate the survivor and her family members.

The petitioner prayed for an order to appoint woman civic volunteers in government educational institutions for the safety of girl students in West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, a division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen granted permission to three advocates to file separate PILs over the alleged gang rape of a law student in her college.

The petition by Vijay Kumar Singhal seeking the transfer of the probe to the CBI was filed later in the day.

The others are seeking an investigation under the supervision of the court and steps to ensure security in colleges across West Bengal.

Drawing the attention of a division bench presided by Justice Sen, the three advocates sought permission of the court to file separate PILs over the alleged gang rape of the law student.

The matters are likely to be taken up for hearing later this week, one of the lawyers who moved the court, said.

The survivor has alleged that she was gang-raped inside the South Kolkata Law College on June 25.

Following the alleged gang rape survivor's complaint, the police have arrested prime accused alumnus Manojit Mishra, along with students Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed. A guard of the college was also apprehended on Saturday morning, according to the police.

The Kolkata police formed a special investigation team, led by an assistant commissioner rank officer, to probe the case.