News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PIL in Calcutta high court seeks CBI probe into KK's death

PIL in Calcutta high court seeks CBI probe into KK's death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 06, 2022 21:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A public interest litigation was filed before the Calcutta high court on Monday seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into singer KK's death on May 31, shortly after his performance at Nazrul Manch, with the petitioner claiming that negligence on the part of the organisers and the police caused stressful conditions for the performer.

IMAGE: Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, during his performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, May 31, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Noting that the union that organised the programme at Gurudas College is controlled by Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, the students' wing of the ruling party, the petitioner stated that impartial investigation may not be possible by a state agency.

He also said that the police did not take necessary action to prevent overcrowding at the venue.

 

As such the investigation into the death of Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) be handed over to the CBI, the petitioner prayed.

His lawyer Rabi Shankar Chatterjee said that the matter may come up for hearing before the division bench, headed by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, on Friday.

KK had collapsed on reaching the hotel, following his performance at Nazrul Manch.

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him 'brought dead.'

The post-mortem report stated that KK's died due to myocardial infarction.

Opposition parties in the state have alleged mismanagement during the soiree at Nazrul Manch on May 31 amid claims by certain sections that the number of attendees far exceeded the capacity of the venue.

Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal stated that there was no shortage of space at Nazrul Manch during KK's performance.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
KK death probe: Injuries on face; 2 being grilled
KK death probe: Injuries on face; 2 being grilled
KK's death: What does initial autopsy report say
KK's death: What does initial autopsy report say
BJP MP writes to Shah, seeks probe into KK's death
BJP MP writes to Shah, seeks probe into KK's death
Moosewala murder: 3rd suspect arrested from Haryana
Moosewala murder: 3rd suspect arrested from Haryana
Police scour CCTV footage near Salman home for clues
Police scour CCTV footage near Salman home for clues
'Probably the most unexpected, surprising title'
'Probably the most unexpected, surprising title'
Pretorius wants to inculcate Dhoni's calmness
Pretorius wants to inculcate Dhoni's calmness
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

KK death: Top cop says AC was fine, no lack of space

KK death: Top cop says AC was fine, no lack of space

Music Fraternity Bids Farewell To KK

Music Fraternity Bids Farewell To KK

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances