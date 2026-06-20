'Picture abhi baaki hain': Shinde warns Uddhav, signals fresh exodus

The Maharashtra deputy CM targeted his main political rival, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, and said introspection should be done on why people are abandoning him.

IMAGE: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a gathering during the 60th Foundation Day (Vardhapan Din) of Shiv Sena at the Nesco Center, Goregaon (East), in Mumbai, June 19, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an apparent reference to the buzz of six rebel Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MPs switching sides, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said this is just a trailer and the movie is yet to come, indicating more defections could be in offing in the rival faction.

Key Points None of the six dissident Shiv Sena-UBT MPs were present at the rally amid the buzz that they could join the ruling Shiv Sena headed by Shinde.

A fair part of Shinde's combative speech, which lasted for nearly an hour, was to target Thackeray.

He asserted one can not be an heir of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray just by claiming to have blood ties as the party is not a piece of land.

Addressing party workers on the occasion of 60th foundation day of the party in Mumbai, Shinde targeted his main political rival, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, and said introspection should be done on why people are abandoning him.

None of the six dissident Shiv Sena-UBT MPs -- Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Nagesh Patil Ashitkar and Bhausahen Wakchowre -- were present at the rally amid the buzz that they could join the ruling Shiv Sena headed by Shinde.

"This is just a trailer and the movie is yet to come. Just see what happens ahead (Yeh too sirf trailer tha. Picture abhi baaki hain. Aage aage dekho hota hain kya)," he said in the backdrop of 'Operation Tiger', hinting that there could more desertion of public representatives from rival Shiv Sena-UBT.

'Operation Tiger' refers to the alleged move by the Shiv Sena to poach Lok Sabha MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

A fair part of Shinde's combative speech, which lasted for nearly an hour, was to target Thackeray. Without naming the Shiv Sena-UBT president, he said a wolf doesn't become a tiger by covering itself with tiger's hide.

"These wolves threatened me when I led the revolt (against Thackeray) in 2022," Shinde said.

He asserted one can not be an heir of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray just by claiming to have blood ties as the party is not a piece of land.

Shinde insisted politics of those who forgot the saffron flag has ceased to exist and added those who have kept the ideals of Bal Thackeray alive are being badmouthed.

Attacking Thackeray, Shinde said a general must not sit at home. He has to be on the front and fight.

Shinde called himself one who leads from the front. Without naming Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, a Thackeray loyalist who has been slamming the rebel MPs and even using expletives against them, Shinde said, "some dogs bark but a tiger roars and hunts".

On Raut's attacks on rebel MPs, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "You curse them in the morning and then talk good about them in the evening."

Raut had warned his party will undertake 'Operation Tudwa' (bash-up) against rebel MPs.

Shinde asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti will win all the 17 seats in the legislative council polls, voting for which took place on Thursday and counting is slated for June 22.

Of these seats, six have been won unopposed by the ruling coalition of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party.

The deputy CM claimed said some people are trying to create a divide between him and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP, but the bonding among the three Mahayuti parties is good.

Shinde also attacked the Opposition INDIA bloc and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said Gandhi is still the captain of the team despite losing polls several times.

The former CM noted said parties like the Shiv Sena-UBT, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have faced electoral loss whenever they have aligned themselves with the Congress.

In the rally, Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam acknowledged the role of party MP and Shinde's son Shrikant in 'Operation Tiger'.

Kadam said if Shinde took two steps, Shrikant took four to ensure the operation succeeds.

Kadam also mooted the idea of Shrikant heading the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the party.

Shinde heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 12 years in office and making a record as the longest serving elected prime minister of the country, surpassing first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

He lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "eradicating" Maoist menace and abrogating the special provisions of Article 370 that gave special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir.

Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, Shinde urged party workers to keep a tab on the process and appoint Booth-Level Agents (BLAs).

He said the Yuva Sena should be active on the field and also on social media.