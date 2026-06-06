PHOTOS: When 'Cockroaches' hit Delhi streets to protest

Hundreds of people, mostly young individuals, turned out for the demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to join the Cockroach Janta Party's protest demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses linked to examinations.

Led by Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party, the majority of the participants were a mix of school and college students, along with young professionals.

Wearing cockroach masks and holding flowers, scores of students chanted slogans and demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Here are some of the glimpses of 'cockroaches' from the Janata Mantar protest.

Cockroach masks, Flowers and Slogans

Many participants wore cockroach masks, carried flowers and waved the national flag. All photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Participants Demand Education Minister's Resignation

Abhijeet Dipke Leads The Protest