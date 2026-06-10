How BJP Celebrated Modi's Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, made history by becoming India's longest continuously serving elected prime minister.

By completing 4,399 days in office, Modi surpassed the record previously held by the nation's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. While Indira Gandhi served as prime minister for nearly 16 years, her tenure was interrupted.

First assuming office on May 26, 2014, Modi secured a second term in 2019 and commenced his third consecutive term on June 9, 2024.

To commemorate this milestone, congratulations poured in from world leaders, BJP chief ministers and allies.

Across states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, Maha aartis and special prayers were held by BJP leaders and supporters to celebrate the occasion. Union ministers and MPs visited temples to offer prayers for Modi's success.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party national President Nitin Nabin, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj offer prayers to Adi Shakti Maa Bhagwati at the Jhandewalan Devi temple in New Delhi, June 10, 2026, to mark the completion of 12 years of the National Democratic Alliance government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma offers prayers at the Shri Moti Doongri Ganesh temple in Jaipur, June 10, 2026 to mark the completion of 12 years of the NDA government under Modi's leadership. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offers prayers to Lord Tirthankar Simandhar Swami at the Trimandir, Adalaj, Gandhinagar, June 10, 2026 to mark the completion of 12 years of the NDA government under Modi's leadership. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister Giriraj Singh offers prayers at the Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place, New Delhi, to mark the completion of 12 years of the NDA government under Modi's leadership. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal offers prayers at the Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place, New Delhi, to mark the completion of 12 years of the NDA government under Modi's leadership. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh and Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma worship at the Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place, New Delhi, to mark the completion of 12 years of the NDA government under Modi's leadership. Photograph: @p_sahibsingh X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and BJP MP Dr Sambit Patra offer prayers at the Shri Jagannath temple in Puri to mark the completion of 12 years of the NDA government under Modi's leadership. Photograph: @sambitswaraj X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offers prayers at a temple located within a gaushala in New Delhi to mark the completion of 12 years of the NDA government under Modi's leadership. Photograph: @gupta_rekha X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal performs puja at the Hanuman Temple in Chanakyapuri to mark the completion of 12 years of the NDA government under Modi's leadership. Photograph: @PiyushGoyal X/ANI Photo