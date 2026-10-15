Phone caller ID to show registered name from Nov 1

India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced a significant amendment to its Unified Licence Agreement, enabling caller identification to display the subscriber's registered name from November 1, 2026, a move poised to bring greater transparency to telecommunication services.

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Key Points The department of telecommunications (DoT) has amended rules to include the caller's registered name in caller identification.

This change to the Unified Licence Agreement will come into effect on November 1, 2026.

The revised definition of Calling Line Identification (CLI) explicitly allows for the display of the subscriber's name as recorded in telecom operators' records.

The amendment was made in the public interest, for national security, and to ensure proper functioning of telecommunication services.

The DoT's amendment does not yet specify the technical implementation of how names will be displayed on recipient phones.

The department of telecommunications (DoT) has amended the rules governing caller identification in India, allowing the caller's name, as recorded in telecom operators' subscriber records, to be included in caller identification from November 1, 2026.

The change comes through an amendment to the Unified Licence Agreement, which updates the definition of Calling Line Identification (CLI).

Revised Definition of Caller ID

Under the revised definition, caller identification can include the telephone identifier assigned by a telecom service provider, the subscriber's name recorded in its records, or any other identification specified by the licensor.

Earlier, the definition primarily covered a subscriber's identity through a telephone number, an IP address or another identification method prescribed by the licensor.

The amended definition explicitly includes the subscriber's registered name as a form of caller identification.

Rationale and Implementation Timeline

According to the DoT, the amendment has been made under the provisions of the Unified Licence Agreement, which allow changes to licence terms in the public interest, for national security or to ensure the proper functioning of telecommunication services.

The revised definition replaces the existing provision of the Unified Licence Agreement and will take effect on November 1, 2026.

The DoT said, "Calling Line Identification means the telecommunication identifier assigned to a calling user by the licensee providing telecommunication service to such user; or the name of the user as recorded in subscriber data record or such other identification as the Licensor may specify from time to time".

However, the amendment does not specify whether telecom operators will be required to display the caller's name on the recipient's phone screen or how such a display would work.